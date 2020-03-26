The Mohave County Department of Public Health has confirmed a third positive test COVID-19 in the county. It was returned in Kingman, AZ. The patient is an adult and is being treated in the hospital under strict isolation protocols, and has not been sent home at this time.
The MCDPH will interview the close contacts of the individual and recommend that those people self quarantine for 14 days and monitor themselves for symptoms.
