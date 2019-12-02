BULLHEAD CITY — Veterans United, Inc., will hold its annual Christmas wreath ceremony at noon on Dec. 14 at Arizona Veterans Memorial Park in front of the Medal of Honor Memorial.
The memorial is the site of the city’s Eternal Flame.
Bullhead City Mayor Tom Brady will be the guest speaker at the event.
This year’s wreath ceremony coordinates with National Wreaths Across America Day, also on Dec. 14, said Dick Patzold, vice president of the volunteer organization that honors veterans with memorials in that local park.
That commemoration is for remembering sacrifices veterans have made since the American Revolution. Wreath-laying ceremonies will go on in 1,600 locations, including Arlington National Cemetery, that day.
Many of these ceremonies will be across the United States but some will be conducted at sea or abroad.
While the wreaths will be displayed for the ceremony at the park, people can purchase them until the start of the
new year.
The wreaths will be up for that long — weather permitting, Patzold said.
Holiday wreaths are available to purchase now from Veterans United, Inc. One wreath costs $25 and five are available for $100.
Each wreath bears the name of the veteran being honored as well as that of the sponsor.
Look for sales stands at the local American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Moose Lodge and Elks Lodge in Bullhead City.
Groups and businesses are also encouraged to sponsor wreath purchases.
Contact Patzold for additional information as well as to buy wreaths at 928-704-0077.
