Always a concern with paving is what’s underneath and what kind of shape it’s in That includes water and sewer pipes.
The city sewer system is thought to be in good shape. Water leaks appear to be more from service connections than mains. According to Dave Eledge, public works director, where water pipes are found to be compromised workers would open the street surface and patch the area. Whatever surface treatment is called for on that street would go over the top.
A master plan for water and sewer systems is expected to be brought before the city council in late October or early November.
