According to mountain biking site www.singletracks.com, they’re facilities with little hills and banked curves (rollers and berms) that, engineered and ridden correctly, allow a rider to maintain momentum by ‘pumping’ the body up and down with arms and legs as the bike moves over the terrain instead of rotating the pedals. Think Utah’s famed Moab slickrock engineered to give an intense, full-body workout. The technique obviously doesn’t work with dual-suspension bicycles. The asphalt variety can be navigated by scooters, skates or boards.
