PHOENIX — On March 23, in his original executive order, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey identified a broad list of businesses and operations deemed “essential.”
Here is a summary of that list. For a more comprehensive list, go to https://azgovernor.gov/governor/news/2020/03/list-essential-services.
- Healthcare and public health operations: includes but is not limited to hospitals; clinics; dental offices; pharmacies; eye care centers; home healthcare services providers; mental health and substance abuse providers; other healthcare facilities and suppliers; providers of any related and/or ancillary healthcare services; veterinary care and all healthcare services provided to animals. Healthcare and public health operations does not include fitness and exercise gyms.
- Human services operations: long-term care facilities; residential settings and shelters for adults, seniors, children and/or people with developmental disabilities, intellectual disabilities, substance abuse disorders, and/or mental illness; transitional facilities; home-based settings to provide services; field offices that provide and help to determine eligibility for basic needs; developmental centers; adoption agencies; businesses that provide food, shelter, and social services, and other necessities of life.
- Essential infrastructure operations: food production, distribution and sale; construction; building management and maintenance; landscape management; airport operations; operation and maintenance of utilities; distribution centers; oil and biofuel refining; roads, highways, railroads and public transportation; ports; cybersecurity operations; flood control; solid waste and recycling collection and removal; internet, video and telecommunications systems.
- Essential governmental functions: park personnel; all first responders, emergency management personnel, emergency dispatchers and those supporting 911 services; court personnel, law enforcement and corrections personnel; hazardous materials responders; child protection and child welfare personnel; housing and shelter personnel; military and some other governmental employees.
- Essential businesses and operations: grocery stores, pharmacies, certified farmers’ markets, farm and produce stands, supermarkets, convenience stores, and other establishments engaged in the retail sale of groceries ... and any other household stores that sell groceries, medicine, including medication not requiring a medical prescription, and also that sell other non-grocery products, and products necessary to maintaining the safety, sanitation and essential operation of residences.
- Food, beverage and agriculture: Food and beverage manufacturing, production, processing, and cultivation, including farming, livestock, fishing, baking; and other production of agriculture, including cultivation, marketing, production, and distribution of animals and goods for consumption and businesses that provide food, shelter and other necessities for life for animals, including animal shelters, rescues, shelters, kennels and adoption facilities.
- Outdoor recreation activities.
- Organizations that provide charitable and social services.
- Media: Newspapers, television, radio and other media services.
- Gas stations and businesses needed for transportation.
- Financial institutions: Banks, currency exchanges, consumer lenders, credit unions, appraisers, title companies, financial markets, trading and futures exchanges, affiliates of financial institutions, entities that issue bonds, related financial institutions and institutions selling financial products.
- Hardware and supply stores.
- Critical trades: Building and construction tradesmen and tradeswomen, plumbers, electricians, exterminators, cleaning and janitorial staff for commercial and governmental properties, security staff, operating engineers, HVAC, painting, moving and relocations services, and other service providers who provide services that are necessary to maintaining the safety, sanitation, and essential operation of residences, essential activities and essential businesses and operations.
- Mail, post, shipping, logistics, delivery and pick-up services.
- Laundry services.
- Restaurants for consumption off-premises.
- Supplies for essential businesses and operations,
- Transportation.
- Residential facilities and shelters.
- Professional and personal services: legal services, accounting services, insurance services, personal hygiene services (including barber shops and salons) with additional sanitization precautions as recommended for businesses by the Arizona Department of Health Services and real estate services.
- Day care centers for employees exempted by this executive order.
- Manufacture, distribution and supply chain for critical products and industries.
- Hotels and motels, to the extent used for lodging and delivery or carryout food services.
- Funeral services: Funeral, mortuary, cremation, burial, cemetery and related services.
