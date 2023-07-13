Border Spike

A migrant woman gets a hug from a child as they wait to be processed in March through the Customs and Border Protection facility in Donna, Texas, used for families and unaccompanied minors, in this March photo.

 Jaime Rodriguez Sr./Customs and Border Protection

WASHINGTON — A new immigration policy that makes it easier for people from four Central and South American countries to join family in the U.S. will help, but is still “far from” the migration solution needed, advocates said.

The Department of Homeland Security on Monday started the new family reunification policy for residents of ColombiaEl SalvadorGuatemala and Honduras. Under the program, residents from those countries can seek to join relatives in the U.S. and remain here for three years while their visa application is processed.

