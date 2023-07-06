PHOENIX — A $3,000 incentive program brought a boom in lifeguard applications to the city of Phoenix this year, but not enough lifeguards and pool managers to open more than 18 of the city’s 29 pools this summer.

Phoenix fell about 200 employees short of the number it needed to open all city pools this summer. The city’s situation reflects a national trend, with the American Lifeguard Association estimating that roughly one third of the nation’s 309,000 public pools will face a lifeguard shortage this summer.

Pool Partly

City of Phoenix lifeguards prepare for their shifts at Encanto pool on June 14.

