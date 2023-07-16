Sam Lipkin, front, celebrates with teammates on the bench after scoring a goal during the Black & White Scrimmage. Lipkin was drafted in the seventh round by the Arizona Coyotes with the 223rd overall pick in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.
Joey Plishka/Cronkite News
Michael Kesselring stops to look for a pass during the Black & White Scrimmage. Kesselring was acquired by the Coyotes in a trade with the Edmonton Oilers at the 2023 trade deadline.
Joey Plishka/Cronkite News
From left, Matthew Morden, Logan Cooley, Maveric Lamoureux, Sam Lipkin, Miko Matikka and Michael Hrabal stand for the National Anthem before the Black & White Scrimmage.
Joey Plishka/Cronkite News
Jonathan Castagna (right) skates with the puck while being defended by Cal Thomas.
SCOTTSDALE – While the outside temperature hit triple digits, competition for a new hockey season was heating up inside the doors of the Ice Den Scottsdale.
The Arizona Coyotes held their 2023 Prospect Development Camp from July 3-7. Coyotes prospects and draft picks spent the week in training sessions and wrapped it up with a scrimmage.
Forty-six players were named to the camp roster, headlined by former first round picks Dylan Guether, Logan Cooley, Conor Geekie and Maveric Lamoureux.
“A lot of new faces, getting used to that … and definitely as hot as I remember,” Geekie said with a smile. “Hoping it would cool off, but no, it’s great here.”
Guenther put up six goals and 15 points in 33 games last season with the Coyotes, while Cooley dominated the NCAA, netting 22 goals and 60 points in 39 games for the University of Minnesota and finishing as a finalist for the Hobey Baker award.
Geekie follows his older brother, Morgan, as he looks to begin playing in the NHL. Morgan was a depth piece to the Seattle Kraken and their run into the second round of the playoffs this past spring.
Many analysts believe the future of the Coyotes on the ice looks promising as they possess a wealth of young talent despite the uncertainty of the organization’s future.
