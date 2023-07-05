LAKE POWELL — If you want to see the Colorado River change in real time, head to Lake Powell.

At the nation’s second-largest reservoir, water levels recently dipped to the lowest they’ve been since 1968. As the water recedes, a breathtaking landscape of deep red-rock canyons that cradle lush ecosystems and otherworldly arches, caverns and waterfalls is emerging.

Canyon Revealed

Canyon walls at Cathedral in the Desert are reflected in a small stream on April 10, 2023. Cathedral in the Desert made a brief above-water appearance in 2005, only to be submerged again until 2019.
Canyon Revealed

Len Necefer, a member of the Navajo Nation and founder of Natives Outdoors, takes a picture in Glen Canyon on April 10, 2023. At the muddy, messy delta where the Escalante River meets Lake Powell, Necefer posited that "nature bats last."
Canyon Revealed

A lizard basks in a side canyon of Lake Powell on April 10, 2023. As water retreats from the reservoir, once-submerged side canyons are beginning to harbor lush ecosystems.
Canyon Revealed

Docks and buoys, once floating atop dozens of feet of water, sit stranded on the sand at Bullfrog Marina on April 9, 2023. Dropping water levels have made it harder to operate marinas and docks that are part of Lake Powell's recreation industry, which attracts millions of people each year.
Canyon Revealed

Water in Lake Powell shimmers on the underside of Gregory Natural Bridge on April 11, 2023. Once completely submerged, the arch is far enough out of the water to drive a boat underneath.

