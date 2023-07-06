birth control

Birth control is now more widely available in Arizona, thanks to new legislation. Birth control can be purchased at pharmacies, if the pharmacist approves the purchase based on the customer's questionnaire.

PHOENIX — As early as Thursday, you should be able to walk in to your local pharmacy and get birth control pills— but only if the pharmacist is willing and believes you're a good candidate for it.

The action comes as the Governor's Regulatory Review Council gave final approval Wednesday to allowing pharmacists to dispense contraceptives without the specific annual prescription from a doctor that has been required until now. Instead, a standing order by the Department of Health Services is all that's required.

