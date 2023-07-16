Tribal Politic

Rep. Eli Crane, R-Oro Valley, sponsored the bill that would give land to the San Juan Southern Paiute Tribe, which currently occupies land that is part of the Navajo Nation.

 Lillie Bourdreaux/Cronkite News

WASHINGTON – Reactions to Arizona Rep. Eli Crane’s use of the term “colored people” during a House floor debate Thursday ranged from “utter shock” to suggestions that it was a “dog whistle to white nationalists.”

What the reaction did not include was much defense for the freshman Republican from Oro Valley, who said he misspoke during a debate over his proposal to prohibit the Defense Department from teaching or requiring adherence to “race-based or ideological concepts.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.