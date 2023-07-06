Mexico National Team

Fans of Mexico’s men’s national team represented a large portion of the crowd when the team played Haiti Thursday night for the CONCACAF Gold Cup at State Farm Stadium. Mexico won 3-1 and the players celebrated.

GLENDALE — The CONCACAF Gold Cup tournament came to Phoenix last Thursday in a doubleheader at State Farm Stadium featuring Mexico, Haiti, Qatar and Honduras.

Coming out of the matches, Mexico still appeared to be in the honeymoon phase with interim coach Jaime Lozano after its second consecutive win in the tournament under his leadership. The period was short-lived, however, as Mexico lost its final group stage game to Qatar to the ire of fans.

