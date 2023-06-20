Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs

Gov. Katie Hobbs

PHOENIX — Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs on Tuesday vetoed a Republican-backed proposal to extend a longstanding half-cent sales tax that funds transportation projects in Arizona’s most populous county and is set to expire at the end of 2025.

The legislation approved in party-line votes would have prohibited the sales tax dollars from being used in Maricopa County to expand a light-rail line to the state Capitol, which was criticized by Republican lawmakers as a waste.

