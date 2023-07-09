KINGMAN — The human-caused Stockton Hill Fire is about halfway contained and under investigation, as of Saturday afternoon. Meanwhile, the Pilot Fire that's been burning near Wikieup has increased to more than 22,000 acres, expanding into Mohave County.

The Stockton Hill Fire began on the afternoon of July 4 roughly 10 miles north of Kingman. About 40 homes have been evacuated in the area, and the fire peaked at about 589 acres. As of Saturday morning, the fire was reported to be 45% contained, and evacuation orders were lessened.

