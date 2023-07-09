KINGMAN — The human-caused Stockton Hill Fire is about halfway contained and under investigation, as of Saturday afternoon. Meanwhile, the Pilot Fire that's been burning near Wikieup has increased to more than 22,000 acres, expanding into Mohave County.
The Stockton Hill Fire began on the afternoon of July 4 roughly 10 miles north of Kingman. About 40 homes have been evacuated in the area, and the fire peaked at about 589 acres. As of Saturday morning, the fire was reported to be 45% contained, and evacuation orders were lessened.
According the the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management, no structures have been damaged or destroyed.
"Friday’s high winds tested lines, but overall, they are holding well and crews will continue to strengthen and secure them over the next few days," ADFFM reported Saturday. "Crews are also prepping a road and clearing fuel around it to serve as a contingency line north of the fire. That line ultimately helps further protect homes ahead of the fire. The northwest flank remains a priority as firefighters continue efforts to secure that side which is located in very rugged terrain within the Cerbats. Resources are also cold trailing around the fire’s perimeter to confirm there is no remaining heat."
There is minimal smoke within the interior of the fire, but pockets of unburned fuel may still smolder, ADFFM said.
The public should use caution when driving in the areas of Red Wing and Shadow Canyons as crews move forward with suppression efforts in those areas.
There are currently about 225 personnel and resources assigned to the fire, a mix of hand crews, helicopters, engines and water tenders.
Pilot Fire
The Pilot Fire started Saturday, July 1, around 11 a.m. and is located near the O RO Ranch within the Mohon Mountains in Yavapai County, approximately 20 miles east of the town of Wikieup. This fire is also listed as human-caused.
This weekend, it has migrated across county borders into Mohave.
"The fire is burning in an area that has very substantial fire history, within rugged and remote terrain in a sparsely-populated area," ADFFM reported. "The terrain-driven fire made a run up Pilot Knob on Saturday and produced a highly visible smoke column noticeable to residents as far away as Kingman."
As of Friday, the fire was reported at 22,287 acres as drainages continue to carry the fire through fine fuel within extremely rough terrain in the Mohon Mountains, the agency reported. The fire is burning within historically sparse fuels, however, that area has seen significant fuel loading due to last year’s monsoon and winter precipitation.
Roughly 50 personnel have been assigned to the incident.
The north and southwest flanks are still the most active and continue to show large amounts of heat signatures on satellite-based maps.
Plans were developed at the start to provide full suppression efforts using natural boundaries, previous burn scars, including the 2022 Adobe Fire burn scar and the 2018 Happy Fire burn scar, and natural monsoon activity to assist with suppression efforts.
