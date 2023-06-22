US-NEWS-SUPREME-COURT-REJECTS-NAVAJO-SUIT-1-LA.jpg

In March 2020, living without electricity or running water, Navajo Indian Shanna Yazzie made sure she carried hand sanitizer and fresh water on a trip to get supplies from family members near Phoenix during the coronavirus pandemic on the Navajo reservation in Cameron, Arizona.

 Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times

PHOENIX — The U.S. Supreme Court has sided with the state of Arizona in its bid to keep the federal government from actions that could help the Navajo Nation get a larger share of Colorado River water.

In a split decision Thursday, the justices accepted arguments by attorneys for the state that the federal government has no legal obligation to take actions to help the tribe, which spans three states, secure the water it needs. Instead, the majority concluded if the nation wants help, it needs to go to Congress.

