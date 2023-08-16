BULLHEAD CITY — Recent water tests of samples collected from Bullhead City's water system revealed zero per- or polyfluoroalkyl substances.
“We had three water systems tested for PFAS; Camp Mohave, Desert Foothills/Laughlin Ranch and Lake Mohave Highlands,” said Bullhead City Utilities Director Mark Clark. “All three systems came back with the same results. No PFAS were detected in any of those systems.”
PFAS are a group of over 9,000 synthetic chemicals, first used in the 1940s and found in hundreds of products, including water and stain resistant fabrics, non-stick cookware, cleaning products and firefighting foams.
Drinking water can become contaminated with PFAS when a well is near a potential source, such as firefighting training facilities, manufacturing, airports and industrial and military sites.
Although the health effects of human exposure to PFAS in the environment are uncertain, they are the subject of active research by the Environmental Protection Agency.
PFAS have been linked to some cancers, changes in liver enzymes, decreased vaccine responses in children, increased cholesterol, decreased birth weights levels and high blood pressure in pregnant women, according to the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry.
The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality has been testing well sites throughout the state since 2018, including the most recent round of testing.
“ADEQ paid for and took the samples. It was part of a testing program by EPA looking into where PFAS is a problem,” said Clark.
Bullhead City's results are not surprising; when the state first started testing in 2018 for perfluorooctanoic acid and perfluorooctane sulfonate, two specific types of PFAS, none of the 15 samples tested from Mohave County detected them.
In 2022, the ADEQ tested all remaining untested public water systems in Arizona for PFAS.
“We’re happy to help the EPA with their ongoing research into the potential health effects of PFAS found in water systems,” City Manager Toby Cotter said. “We’re even happier to learn that there were no PFAS detected in our system.”
