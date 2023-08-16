BULLHEAD CITY — Recent water tests of samples collected from Bullhead City's water system revealed zero per- or polyfluoroalkyl substances.  

“We had three water systems tested for PFAS; Camp Mohave, Desert Foothills/Laughlin Ranch and Lake Mohave Highlands,” said Bullhead City Utilities Director Mark Clark. “All three systems came back with the same results. No PFAS were detected in any of those systems.” 

