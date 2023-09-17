BULLHEAD CITY — Out-of-town visitor can now enjoy Community Park for free beginning Sunday, following the conclusion of the city's summer season.
From Sept. 17 through April, visitors from all over can drive into and park in Bullhead City Community Park without paying. Parking in the north parking lot at the family fun zone will also be free beginning Sept. 17.
“We had a great summer season. We had a lot of busy weekends and made memorable impressions upon thousands of visitors we look forward to seeing again next year,” Bullhead City Manager Toby Cotter said. “Now is the time for us to transition our focus on our community events and activities.”
During the summer, nonresident visitors must pay a $20 parking fee to park at Community Park. Bullhead City residents are not subject to the annual summer fees, and everyone is free to park elsewhere walk to the park.
Revenue collected from the summer parking fees is used to put new amenities in the park.
Cotter said recent improvements, which include the family fun zone, new splash pad, Bullhead Belle, new bridge and culvert to access the south beach, commercial boat launch, expanded beaches and artificial turf totaled more than $4 million.
The season transition marks the first opportunity since the opening of the Bullhead Belle for those living outside of Bullhead City limits to visit the new amenity without paying for parking.
“If you haven’t visited the Belle yet, you’re missing out,” Marketplace Manager Canden Stanely said. “Our patio has the best view of the Colorado River, and our food and beverages are amazing.”
Stanley said the city intends to make the Bullhead Belle "your favorite place to enjoy a bite to eat in Bullhead City.”
Everyone is encouraged to take advantage of free parking during the off-season and enjoy Bullhead City’s parks.
“This is a great time of year to visit Bullhead City Parks,” Parks and Recreation Superintendent David Heath said. “It’s still warm enough to enjoy some water activities, including our brand-new splash pad. It’s cool enough to enjoy an outdoor beach volleyball or basketball game, and there’s no better place to enjoy the outdoors than our parks.”
