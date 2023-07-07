Summer Burns

Temperature tests conducted by Phoenix workers on traditional asphalt reflect the absorption of heat.

 Courtesy of City of Phoenix

WASHINGTON — Arizona Burn Center officials are warning about roads and surfaces that get blistering hot — literally — in the summer sun, after several years in which contact burns resulted in scores of hospital admissions.

The situation is particularly dangerous for the elderly, people who are homeless and methamphetamine users, who face high rates of exposure and may not be able to help themselves if they fall, said Dr. Kevin Foster, a burn surgeon at the center.

