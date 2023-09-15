Dance along to a 1960s music celebration in Laughlin, take in the county fair in Kingman, check out classic cars in Fort Mohave or Kingman and watch a play in Lake Havasu City this weekend.
Sixtiesmania celebrates a decade of music promoting peace, love and happy tunes. This tribute covers everything from the Beatles, to The Rolling Stones, The Monkees, The Beach Boys and many others. Great care was taken in casting the perfect voices to capture these iconic groups and replicate the music just as it sounded on the original recordings. Dress in your best ‘60s garb and have a groovy night at the Riverside Resort with Sixtiesmania, performing at 8 p.m. nightly, tonight through Sunday.
Come and join the fun and excitement at the Mohave County Fair with livestock and crafts exhibits, live entertainment, tons of vendors, a carnival and much more. Fair hours are 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. today, Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Carnival and exhibit hours may differ. Admission is $12 for adults, $6 for seniors 65 and older with ID, $5 for kids ages 5-12 and free for those under 5. The fair is at the Mohave County Fairgrounds, 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd. in Kingman. Call the Mohave County Fairgrounds at 928-753-2600.
Fort Mohave Treasure Mall is hosting its first “Show What You’ve Got” car show and BBQ cookoff this weekend. Classic cars, street cars, motorcycles, offroad vehicles and 4x4 trucks will all be on display. The beer garden will be open from noon-11 p.m. today, with vendors, cornhole and more. Long Tyme Comin’ performs from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, the beer garden is open 9 a.m. to 11 p.m., with a BBQ cookoff in the afternoon. There will be a private party for those 21 and older from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, with paid wristbands required. Gigbutt will play live from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The Treasure Mall is at 1595 E. Joy Lane in Fort Mohave. Call 760-831-0877 for more information.
GraceArts LIVE presents “Frozen Jr.” this weekend. Loosely based on the Hans Christian Andersen fairy tale, “The Snow Queen,” “Frozen Jr.” brings to life the beloved 2013 film. It is a tale of true love and acceptance between sisters. As Princess Elsa struggles with being an outsider and harnessing her powers within, Princess Anna sets out on an epic adventure to bring her family together once again. Both are searching for love, but to find it, they will have to look inside themselves first. Reserved tickets, costing $15 for adults and $10 for kids 17 and under, can be purchased up to one hour before showtime at the door. GraceArts LIVE Theatre is at 2146 McCulloch Blvd. N. in Lake Havasu City. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. tonight and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday.
Bring your car to downtown Kingman for a fun time at Chillin’ on Beale Street from 3 p.m.-8 p.m. Saturday. Classics, customs, creatives, motorcycles and EVs are all welcome to cruise on down to Beale Street for music, good food and down-home Kingman atmosphere. September’s theme is Celebrating Route 66. Call Gene Kirkham at 714-488-1843 for more information.
