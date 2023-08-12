BULLHEAD CITY — One hundred and twenty-seven participated in a tuberculosis testing clinic on Friday for students and staff who may have been exposed to the disease at Diamondback Elementary School.

The exposure was announced in the first week of August; a person who had previously been on the Diamondback ES campus during March and June had tested positive for tuberculosis.

