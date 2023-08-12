BULLHEAD CITY — One hundred and twenty-seven participated in a tuberculosis testing clinic on Friday for students and staff who may have been exposed to the disease at Diamondback Elementary School.
The exposure was announced in the first week of August; a person who had previously been on the Diamondback ES campus during March and June had tested positive for tuberculosis.
The person has not been on or near Diamondback ES or any other Bullhead City School District campus since school resumed on July 31, the district reported.
The testing clinic was established by the Mohave County Department of Public Health for students and staff who may have been exposed.
“BCSD can’t thank enough the staff and volunteers at the Department of Public Health whose professionalism, friendliness and compassion put people at ease. Students and adult employees alike were largely upbeat and appreciative,” said Lance Ross, BCSD public information officer.
Testing was offered for fifth graders from Bullhead City Middle School, first through fourth graders from Diamondback ES and staff. Family members were not tested.
Measures were undertaken by MCDPH to ensure the hundred plus participants in the testing process didn't risk their own health in the process.
The testing clinic, referred to a point of distribution, is the product of the county's incident command system and uses a detailed plan and trained staff to perform multiple functions.
The POD at Diamondback Elementary was surveyed on Monday to inform how testing would be undertaken.
"As part of the survey, extensive discussion included safety concerns, which included heat exposure, hydration, symptomatic patients, first aid and on-site emergency plans," MCDPH Public Health Director Chad Kingsley said.
The department's Mobile Unit was also deployed to provide an additional secure and enclosed clinical space.
By implementing safety precautions, the POD aimed to create a safe and controlled environment minimizing the risk of tuberculosis transmission while conducting testing and providing necessary healthcare services to students, Kingsley said.
"The tuberculosis clinic at Diamondback Elementary School is the first step taken to respond to this community event," Kingsley said. "Following the testing and reading of those exposed, MCDPH will ensure that any remaining indicated individuals are contacted and offered services at its existing clinics throughout Mohave County."
Tuberculosis isn't unheard of in Mohave County, though it is pretty rare.
"On average, Mohave County has one to two active tuberculosis cases annually," Kinglsey said.
Contracting tuberculosis can be very serious.
Infections can be latent, meaning there are no symptoms and the disease isn't contagious.
However, once symptoms begin showing, also known as active tuberculosis, infected persons can expose the people around them to the disease. Symptoms include coughing (sometimes with blood), fever, night sweats and weight loss.
"Before antibiotics, tuberculosis was one of the major leading causes of death. Today it ranks as the 13th leading cause of death worldwide," Kinglsey said.
The results of the testing will be read during school hours at Diamondback Elementary School and Bullhead City Middle School; only those who have tested positive will be notified.
Follow-up medical services, such as chest-x rays or treatment, will be offered at no cost to individuals who have tested positive.
Kingsley said the public health department respects the right to refuse services and exposed individuals could seek services with their own preferred medical provider instead.
