ATLANTA – A pair of Arizona Bombers softball teams were in action this weekend, competing in tournaments.
The 16u team went 3-3 in pool play in the Atlanta Legacy Showcase before falling in its first bracket game against Diamond Club.
Throughout the tournament, the Bombers received tremendous pitching from Kennedy Lamb. She pitched a 20 1/3 innings, allowing only six earned runs. She also shined at the plate with six RBIs, tied for the most on the team with Leah Huffman.
Tanner Banks hit the lone home run and drove in three, while Aaliyah Rodriguez, Chastiny Gonzalez and Tamarie Williams all drove in at least two runs.
"The players, parents and coaches of past AZ Bombers-Williams teams set the foundation for this team to be confident in competing nationally and in front of college coaches," head coach Tim Williams said. "The performance of this team will continue to build our brand for future players to be at the right tournaments/showcases and be placed on the right fields in the recruiting process."
Next, the 16U team will compete in the PGF Nationals starting on Friday in Huntington Beach, California.
The 12U team struggled in pool play during the Triple Crown Nationals in San Diego, but picked up a win in its first bracket play game with a 10-2 triumph on Friday against the California Yardsharks. Sophia Reyes recorded three hits and drove in four runs, while Edey Ponce knocked in two and Auraylia Marin drove in one. Aivree Austin also had two hits in the win, with Reyes picking up the win on the mound.
In the Bombers' second game, Reyes drove in two more in a 13-6 loss against Hustle. Abigail Osuna also had two RBIs, while Austin had one.
"It was a great experience going out and competing against some of the top teams on the West Coast," head coach Joey Reyes said. "There were many bright moments when our girls absolutely shined. The best part of going to these big tournaments and seeing such great talent is the fact that our girls are confident that they do absolutely belong there alongside and competing with these top teams. As a coach, they constantly amaze me."
