BULLHEAD CITY —The River Valley football team bounced back on Thursday with a lopsided win over Kofa to move to 3-1 on the season.
"We needed to have a good response to last week," head coach Adam King said. "The boys understood the task at hand. They came out the way we needed to play to begin this game, and we were able to take care of business early."
The Dust Devils scored 46 points in the first quarter, highlighted by 22- and 52-yard rushing touchdowns from Mickey Smith. He also tossed a 25-yard touchdown pass to Jacob Boice and then a 47-yard score to Peyton Boice, while Alejandro Payne recorded two rushing touchdowns after a great punt return from Nysaih Vargas.
River Valley also converted four of five two-point conversions in the opening frame, with Peyton recording four scores. With a running clock starting in the first quarter, Kaleb Knueven added a 42-yard rushing touchdown to make it 53-0 before halftime.
"We came out strong," Smith said. "The passing game was good. The O-line did very well. We worked hard this week, and it showed."
Nathaniel Ruiz added a 58-yard touchdown run for the final touchdown, while Lucas Mauro De Almeida added a pair of extra points. Payne and Ruiz finished with 204 combined yards on the ground, while Smith added 74 yards.
"We are already a young roster, so it's nice to get some guys in that don't have game experience," King said. "It's only going to help us down the stretch when we get into region play starting this week."
River Valley will head on the road for their next matchup on Friday against Wickenburg at 7 p.m. The Wranglers won their first game 33-0 against Ganado, but have struggled since. They also fell 42-7 against the Dust Devils last year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.