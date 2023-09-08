rvhs4.jpg

The River Valley Dust Devils faced off with the Kofa Kings in a football game Thursday night, pulling away with a win.

 Courtesy of Gina Hogencamp

BULLHEAD CITY — The River Valley football team bounced back on Thursday with a lopsided win over Kofa to move to 3-1 on the season.

"We needed to have a good response to last week," head coach Adam King said. "The boys understood the task at hand. They came out the way we needed to play to begin this game, and we were able to take care of business early."

