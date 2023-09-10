9/11 Remembrance ceremonies at MVFD Daily News DK McDonald Reporter Author email Sep 10, 2023 Sep 10, 2023 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Mohave Valley Fire Department - 9/11 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MOHAVE VALLEY — All members of the community are invited to participate in Monday's 9/11 Remembrance ceremonies at each fire station on Monday.The schedule of events are as follows:• 6:45 a.m. — Apparatus and Mohave Valley Fire Department firefighters assemble;• 6:55 a.m. — Raise the colors. Staff will raise the colors and maintain silence (or hold colors in person);• 6:59 a.m. — Moment of remembrance.Dispatch or fire personnel will issue an all-points bulletin followed by four sets of five bells. All participants will maintain one minute of complete silence after the last bell rung.Participating stations include Station No. 81, 1451 Willow Dr.; Station No. 82, 1395 Levee Dr.; and Station No. 84 (Avi Casino), 10084 Aha Macav Pkwy., Laughlin, Nev. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save DK McDonald Reporter Author email Follow DK McDonald Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top 3 Remembering 9/11: Former reporter for Daily News saved by schedule Remembering 9/11: Davis and Hoover Dam closed; 'We are at war. We're under siege,' county manager says River Floats Show N Shine highlights the classics Local Events Latest e-Edition Mohave Valley Daily News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Stocks Market Data by TradingView
