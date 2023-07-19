BULLHEAD CITY — Hot dogs are a part of summer. They're also on the menu for the men and women of the Bullhead City Police Department today for a celebration of National Hot Dog Day at the Bullhead City Wienerschnitzel.
The public is invited to mingle with officers and staff from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
"Unique and fun opportunities like this allow us to build community relationships, bringing police officers and residents together in a relaxed environment," the BCPD said in a Facebook post.
Seeing an officer eating a hot dog, chili dog or corn dog is a far different setting than most residents are used to when it comes to interactions with department personnel.
"The majority of contacts law enforcement has with the public happen during emergencies or emotional situations," the department said. "Those situations are not always the most effective times for relationship building with the community and some community members may feel that officers are unapproachable on the street. An event like this breaks down barriers and allows for a relaxed, one-on-one interaction."
"It is our hope that these types of events will allow the public to feel more comfortable to ask questions, bring up their concerns or just simply get to know us," the department said.
Mustard and ketchup are optional. Napkins are a must.
National Hot Dog Day is observed on the third Wednesday of July each year. Its origins are unclear but most attribute it to a promotion by the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council. The first known observance of the a "hot dog day" was credited to Alfred, New York, where college students celebrated in 1972, choosing the Americanized frankfurter for its relatively low cost and ease of preparation.
The annual festival at Alfred's two colleges has been held nearly every year since — the event was suspended in 2020 and 2021 because of COVID-19 but returned in 2022.
Hot dogs are among the most widely eaten food items in the U.S. with an estimated 20 billion consumed each year — an average of more than 60 dogs per American (not counting Joey Chestnut, who has eaten that many before in a single day as the multi-time champion of an annual Fourth of July hot dog eating competition).
