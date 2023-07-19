National Hot Dog Day

Today is National Hot Dog Day, and Bullhead City Police Department is celebrating with an event at Wienerschnitzel.

BULLHEAD CITY — Hot dogs are a part of summer. They're also on the menu for the men and women of the Bullhead City Police Department today for a celebration of National Hot Dog Day at the Bullhead City Wienerschnitzel.

The public is invited to mingle with officers and staff from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

