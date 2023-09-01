officer Francisco Alamo 2022 shop with a cop.jpg

In this file photo from 2021, Bullhead City Police Officer Francisco Alamo helped children shop for Christmas gifts with the annual Bullhead City Shop with a Cop program. Each year through the nonprofit program, local children enjoy a morning of shopping, fellowship and fun with local police officers.

 File Photo
Ace Shop with a Cop Round Up Sept.jpg

BULLHEAD CITY — Rounding up your purchase at Ace Hardware in September helps build a better Christmas.

Throughout the month, Tri-State Ace Hardware will be asking customers to round up their purchase to benefit Shop with a Cop. The annual Bullhead City Police Department program has been providing positive Christmas experiences with law enforcement since 2008.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.