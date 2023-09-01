In this file photo from 2021, Bullhead City Police Officer Francisco Alamo helped children shop for Christmas gifts with the annual Bullhead City Shop with a Cop program. Each year through the nonprofit program, local children enjoy a morning of shopping, fellowship and fun with local police officers.
BULLHEAD CITY — Rounding up your purchase at Ace Hardware in September helps build a better Christmas.
Throughout the month, Tri-State Ace Hardware will be asking customers to round up their purchase to benefit Shop with a Cop. The annual Bullhead City Police Department program has been providing positive Christmas experiences with law enforcement since 2008.
“We are proud to show support for the Bullhead City Police Department’s Shop with a Cop program and the important work they do for children in our community,” said Tristate Ace Hardware Fort Mohave Store Manager Lisa Sittel Dailey. “We look forward to a very successful September give back campaign thanks to the generosity of our customers.”
Participating in the fundraiser are Tri-State Ace Hardware, 2350 Miracle Mile, Ste. 160, 928-758-2816, and Tri-State Ace Hardware, 4515 Highway 95, Fort Mohave, 928-763-6696. The entire month of September proceeds will benefit the Bullhead City Shop with a Cop, which also supports the Fort Mohave Shop with First Responders program.
Bullhead City Shop with a Cop program sponsors 150 children annually and Fort Mohave Shop with a First Responder sponsors 75 children every year, said Lorrie Duggins, Shop with a Cop treasurer.
Shop with a Cop Bullhead City is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Each year, through the program, local children whose families are struggling to provide the necessary things a child needs in life, enjoy a morning of shopping, fellowship and fun with local police officers, Duggins said. The fundraising board does not register or have any input on the selection of children invited for the shopping experience, which is done through the child's school.
The Shop with a Cop organization also supports other programs including the Fraternal Order of Police’s Annual ‘Visit with Santa’ volunteer program. Children visit with Mr. & Mrs. Clause on the Santa Sleigh during the two week schedule. Santa and his helpers on the sleigh are escorted by police patrol cars and visit with children at 21 different stops throughout Bullhead City. Each child receives a large candy cane from Santa and a toy.
For more information about Bullhead City's Shop with a Cop program, call Rushaun Walters, Shop with a Cop president, at 928-234-0976 or Lorrie Duggins, Shop With a Cop treasurer, at 928-715-0222 or email lduggins@bullheadcityaz.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.