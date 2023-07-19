0714.heat.park worker

A Bullhead City parks employee changes a sprinkler head in one of the soccer fields at Rotary Park earlier in July. The temperature was 111 degrees at the time.

 Bill McMillen/The Daily News

PHOENIX — With temperatures well into the triple digits, state inspectors are going to be out checking jobsites to ensure that employers are protecting their workers against heat-related illness and injury.

A new program launched Monday will have the Arizona Department of Occupational Safety and Health using its overall powers to require safe workplaces to specifically ensure that workers have "adequate'' access to water, shade and rest. Inspectors also will check to see if employers have the training to recognize and treat heat stress and injury.

