BULLHEAD CITY — Adulteen life skills program, the newest in a series of community improvement programs presented by the Colorado River Women’s Council, begins next month and the registration deadline is Tuesday.
Aimed at helping teens master the life skills required to successfully live on their own, Adulteen is a day-long seminar which will present a series of speakers to offer insight on how to navigate through life in the adult world. Hands-on training in five important areas includes cooking and nutrition, resume creation and interview preparation, money and finance, domestic skills, and community resources. Participants have the opportunity to earn a college scholarship upon completion of the program.
“Our purpose with this program is to equip local teens with essential life skills that are not taught any more in school. The areas we will be educating the students in include cooking, money and finance, interview prep for job or college, domestic skills, and community resources,” said CRWC President Jennifer Ronan. “We will provide hands-on learning and training experiences along with scholarship opportunities that are designed to build stronger young adults. Two scholarships will be awarded after completion of the program.”
In generations past, home economics programs in schools provided education on many of these topics, but mostly due to lack of funding resources, few schools still offer this type of instruction. The new CWRW program’s goal is to fill this vacuum by providing a day-long seminar-style class that teaches the basics of food preparation and meal planning, domestic skills, training on best practices in resume creation, job and college application and interview skills, and to introduce participants to the variety of community resources available, from job training and scholarships to nutrition and housing assistance.
The money and finance segment offers instruction on how to save money and create a budget, protect one’s personal information from identity theft, and understand the difference between spending on wants versus needs. Teens will learn how to use household appliances, do laundry, locate and apply for housing, turn on and manage utilities, and find and navigate community resources. The program also provides guidance on building organizational skills and maintaining cleanliness and hygiene.
The inaugural Adulteen seminar has been scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 13, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Mohave Community College’s Bullhead City campus.
"Lunch is included. The students will actually be preparing their own lunch, learning skills from Chef Alana,” Ronan explained.
Adulteen joins five other ongoing CRWC programs: Colorado River Leadership Program; Women Helping Women; POKE, which stands for Protect Our Kids’ Environment; GATE, or Grant Assistance for Teachers and Educators; and a scholarship program. CRWC counts on fundraisers and business sponsorships to cover the costs of its programs.
