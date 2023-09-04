BULLHEAD CITY — Adulteen life skills program, the newest in a series of community improvement programs presented by the Colorado River Women’s Council, begins next month and the registration deadline is Tuesday.

Aimed at helping teens master the life skills required to successfully live on their own, Adulteen is a day-long seminar which will present a series of speakers to offer insight on how to navigate through life in the adult world. Hands-on training in five important areas includes cooking and nutrition, resume creation and interview preparation, money and finance, domestic skills, and community resources. Participants have the opportunity to earn a college scholarship upon completion of the program.

