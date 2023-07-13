BULLHEAD CITY — Mohave County Airport Authority Board of Directors voted unanimously to allow Laughlin Bullhead international Airport to participate in the 2024 Air Show.

Information gleaned from the Intercept Study from Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority on the inaugural Laughlin Bullhead Air Show was presented to board members during Tuesday's regularly scheduled meeting.

Vicky Benzing Aerosports

Vicky Benzing Aerosports' Boeing Stearman was one of several aerobatic performers  drawing nearly 10,000 visitors to the Laughlin Bullhead Air Show on April 1 at Laughlin Bullhead International Airport.

