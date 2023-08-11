BULLHEAD CITY — After seeing an amputee support group being advertised on Channel 4, Michael Fisher thought he'd check it out. One problem: the group didn't exist.
Thus began Fisher's journey to create the Amputee/Trauma Support Group himself, which he said serves a vital need in the community.
"Believe me, I'm no doctor; I have no patience. But I saw a need for this, so after six or eight months, I finally got it together," Fisher said.
The Amputee/Trauma Support Group meets at 2:30 p.m. on the second Saturday of the month at American Legion Post 87, 2249 Clearwater Drive, Suite B.
The group originally met at the Bullhead City Senior Campus starting about four months ago, but Fisher decided to move the monthly meeting after finding the facilities didn't meet the group's needs.
"Most of the people responding to the support group were from the American Legion, over on Riviera, and so we're transitioning to there now," Fisher said. "I think it's going to be a lot better, help more people and have a lot more fun."
The support the group provides outreach, Fisher said, but he has also donated a number of mobility equipment like wheelchairs and walkers to the group, which are given away for free.
"When you have difficulties, especially when you get older, the mobility equipment can be an amazing asset," Fisher.
Fisher had his leg amputated and currently uses a computerized replacement — saying he fights with the computerized components more often than not.
However, he's grateful to have survived the accident which took his leg.
"I wrecked a beautiful anniversary-edition Harley. I don't even know what happened, but I saw the light this time," Fisher said. "I don't know why I didn't plunge into it. I went around it and watched it fade away."
Life isn't easy, he said, but he likes to make a difference in people's lives when he can.
"It takes 60% more effort to get 40% less done," Fisher joked. "But it helps me feel better when I help someone who's just given up on life or whatever."
The Amputee/Trauma Support Group is not a registered non-profit, so Fisher suggests anyone who also wants to donate mobility equipment or money can make donations to the American Legion instead.
The next meeting will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12. Fisher said he expects it to be a small, casual potluck type of event due to the summer heat.
He hopes when the weather cools down, the group will grow and host more speakers, such as medical doctors, at meetings.
A Google Meets option is offered by the group, but Fisher doesn't know if previous technology issues will be resolved by Saturday's meeting. Nonetheless, the virtual link is meet.google.com/cpm-zhqw-xst.
For more information about the group, call (don't text) Fisher at 442-423-9339.
