BULLHEAD CITY — Enjoy the classic story "Anne of Green Gables" tonight at the Optimum Community Center with the Ghost Light Children's Theater for the first show of the season.
Based on the book by Lucy Maud Montgomery, the play follows the adventures of Anne, who is adopted by the Cuthbert family living on Prince Edward Island off the coast of Canada.
Although the Cuthbert family originally wanted to adopt a boy instead of a girl, Anne soon begins winning over her new family and the rest of the local townsfolk with her zeal for life.
"We're very excited for this show. 'Anne of Green Gables' is such a classic. It's something that's been near and dear to my heart growing up, and surprisingly, a lot of the kids had experienced it as well," Ghost Light director Dianne McKenzie said.
Describing the script as both sweet and funny, MacKenzie believes the show will be a heartwarming rendition of the classic children's novel.
"I'm really excited about the young lady playing Anne. Her name is Addy Wall. She's new to the group, to us, and she's been working hard," MacKenzie said. "She has a natural connection to the character, I think."
It is one of the biggest shows which the children's theater, itself a branch of the River Cities Community Theater Players, has ever performed, with 32 cast members in tow.
MacKenzie said she likes to choose large shows to give everyone possible a chance to play a part. In addition to a large cast, there are also wide age ranges between the actors.
Abigail Prickett, who plays town gossip Rachel Lynde, found working with the younger actors rewarding.
"They are very optimistic and very cheerful. They tend to throw 110% into their acting because they're just so excited," Prickett said. "They always make everybody smile and they're always willing to do whatever you ask. It's super duper fun."
Many of the cast members were alumni of the children's theater's summer camp, with some auditions for the show being held at the camp's conclusion.
"It was fun to absorb that energy from camp," MacKenzie said. "It just has catapulted them right in .... It's really exciting to see so many new faces from camp that have never been with us before."
Be they new faces or Ghost Light veterans of the stage, the "Anne of Green Gables" cast have a wide variety of thoughts on the show.
"It feels more heartfelt, we feel much closer. I believe everyone has really gotten to know their characters in this show and everyone finds its an easier time," said Lily Morrison, who plays the antagonistic Josie Pye.
Morrison said she believed audiences will appreciate the show's comedy, even if old fashioned language and social norms can be hard to follow.
Izzy Story, who plays Anne's adoptive mother Marilla Cuthbert, meanwhile believed audiences would be able to connect with the story despite its age.
"I think it's easily relatable," she said. "The tragic moments, it's easy to relate to those, (or) very happy moments. It's a universal thing."
"Anne of Green Gable" opens tonight at 7 p.m. at the Optimum Community Center, 2380 Optimum Way (formerly Suddenlink Way/Third Street). Performances will also be held on Sept. 9 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Tickets are available at RCCTP.BookTix.com. Adults are $15, students ages five to 18 are $5, and under five are free.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.