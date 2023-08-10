KINGMAN — A second arrest has been in connection with the death of a man whose remains were found in the desert near Yucca last year.
Bryan Keith Gibson, 52 of Yucca, has been charged with first degree murder, conspiracy to commit first degree murder and abandonment/concealment of a dead body, all felonies.
The Mohave County Sheriff's Office did not share details on how or why Gibson was connected to the case, only that he had already been incarcerated at the Adult Detention Facility for unrelated charges.
Gibson is being held on a $5 million bail for the charges related to the homicide case.
Another Yucca man, Shannon Allen Powell, was previously arrested on Aug. 2 on suspicion of second degree murder and abandonment of a dead body, both felonies.
Per court filings, Powell was formally charged on Monday with first degree murder, possession of a weapon by a prohibited person and abandonment of a dead body.
Human remains were originally found near Yucca in a remote desert area in Yucca near Alamo Road and Boriana Mine Road on Dec. 4, 2022 in a large pile of debris and wrapped in a tarp.
At the time, the decedent could not be identified by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies nor the Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office. An answer didn't come until DNA testing was conducted later in the year.
The decedent was identified as Brandon Ray Parlanti, 50, of Kingman by genetic genealogy testing conducted by Othram Inc.
No information has been released regarding how any of the three men may have known one another. Parlanti's cause of death also has not been released.
No records indicate Parlanti was reported missing before his body's identification, said Anita Mortensen, MCSO public information specialist.
Anyone with information about the incident may contact the MCSO Detective Division at 928-753-0753 ext. 4288 and reference DR No. 22-045997.
