Lettman sworn in

Newly appointed City Council Member Rich Lettman takes the oath of office, administered by Bullhead City Magistrate Richard Speer, at the start of Tuesday night's meeting. Mohave County Supervisor Hildy Angius holds photos of Lettman's parents, Mel and Mary Lettman, after Lettman said he wanted his family to witness the occasion.

 Bill McMillen The Daily News

BULLHEAD CITY — Multiple appointments to the city's boards and commissions were made at Tuesday night's City Council meeting. 

After the swearing in of Richard Lettman, the city considered numerous applicants to four of the city's boards and commissions. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.