BULLHEAD CITY — Multiple appointments to the city's boards and commissions were made at Tuesday night's City Council meeting.
After the swearing in of Richard Lettman, the city considered numerous applicants to four of the city's boards and commissions.
Two commissions required a ballot vote due to having more applicants than there were open seats. The remaining two boards, meanwhile, had the same number of applicants as open terms.
Planning and Zoning Commission
The Planning and Zoning Commission had the most applicants of the four boards and commissions, with five applicants for three terms ending in 2025.
The P&ZC is one of the most active city commissions because they hear and make recommendations to items like municipal code and zoning changes, which then proceed to the City Council.
"They work intently with you all for items related to land and building use," City Manager Toby Cotter said.
Chairman Mel Stein, who has served on the Commission for eight years, was reappointed to the P&ZC, earning votes from all seven council members.
John Becker, Steven Brown, Melinda Sobraske and Wigberto Colonel made up the remaining candidates.
Brown and Sobraske were appointed to the remaining terms by highest number of votes: Sobraske earned five from council members Tami Ring, Grace Hecht, Juan Lizaragga, Lettman and Vice Mayor Rodney Head. Brown received four by Head, Hecht, Lizaragga and Council member Dan Alfonzo.
Neither Brown nor Sobraske have served on a city commission or board before.
Sobraske is a board member of Colorado River Women's Council and the Bullhead City School District No. 15.
In her application materials, she said she wanted to "give back to the city" as a long-term resident, having called Bullhead City home for over 40 years.
"I've been in the city since 1974," Sobraske said at the meeting. "I'd really, really like to have this opportunity."
Brown organizes a monthly food drive from Praise Chapel, where he is employed, and has a history in building and construction. He was not present at the meeting.
The P&ZC typically meets on the first Thursday of every month, with the ability to hold additional work or special sessions as needed.
Parks and Recreation Commission
Meanwhile, the Parks and Recreation Commission had three applicants for two two-year terms ending in 2025: Becker, Kenya Cribb and Ken Thompson.
A fourth applicant, Jack Atnip, withdrew his application before the beginning of the meeting.
Cribb received votes from all council members and Becker received five from Lettman, Hecht, D'Amico, Ring and Lizaragga.
The Parks & Rec Commission oversees the planning, operations, maintenance and development of the city's parks.
Cribb cited her experience with local youth programs as the reason for the council's consideration.
"I am asking for your consideration for this board because I have volunteered at youth clubs ... I collaborate with Mile Markers on the youth activities," Cribb said. "I also work as a vocational counselor assisting the youth and adults in finding employment."
Becker was not present at the meeting, but his application materials said he has over a decade of experience in real estate and he has lived in Bullhead City for five years.
"I want the community well taken care of, to see improvements planned and acted upon and be an active citizen in the community I live in," Becker wrote in his application.
The Parks & Rec Commission typically meets on the third Wednesday of every month.
Board of Adjustment
The Board of Adjustment had three candidates for three two-year terms ending in 2025, all of which were approved by council.
The Board of Adjustment hears and determines appeals for actions made by the zoning administration.
Colonel and Kenya Cribb reapplied for their positions on the board.
Colonel has served on the board since 2019; in his original application materials, he explained that he cared about how the city grew and improved itself. He was not present at the meeting.
Cribb was previously appointed in December 2022 for a partial term previously held by current City Council member Dan Alfonzo, who resigned before officially joining the council that November.
In 2022, she described herself as new to Bullhead City, but cited political and community experience, along with volunteer efforts with local organizations, as qualifications for the role.
She was present at the meeting and thanked the council members for their consideration when given the opportunity to speak.
The third applicant, Kristi Foutz, also used her time to thank the council. In her application for the seat, the 15-year resident of Bullhead City said she recognized the need for more citizen involvement on the city's boards.
"I think there needs to be a process to make reasonable exceptions to the code in order to allow citizens freedom on their property while also maintaining the quiet enjoyment of neighborhoods for all," Foutz said in the application.
The Board of Adjustment typically meets on the second Monday of the month, or as needed. The last Board of Adjustment meeting was held in January.
Public Safety Personnel Retirement Board
The Public Safety Personnel Retirement Board only had one applicant choice, making the vote a quick one.
Lt. Kenny Williams was appointed to the Personal Safety Personnel Retirement Board, for a term expiring in June 2027.
The retirement board is required by Arizona law, acting as a local review board for the Arizona Public Safety Personnel Retirement System.
Other board members include the mayor, two citizens and two elected sworn police personnel.
The police representatives are elected within the police department; nonetheless, Williams was the only candidate for the position.
The two civilian board members are Stein (term expires 2024) and Thomas Thate (term expires 2025).
In other City Council business
- Approved the payment of $86,716 in invoices to Arizona Pump Resources, LLC, for services rendered to connect Miracle View condominiums, 1690 Marble Canyon Drive, to the city's sewer service.
The city is currently suing the property's owners for the cost of the services.
- Approved a $371,300 design services contract with Morison-Maierle, of Montana, for a second aeration basin and and splitter box for the Section 10 Water Reclamation Plant.
The facility is undergoing a multi-year expansive required by law, said Utilities Director Mark Clark. The new aeration basin will allow for repairs at another location on the site.
The contract did not go out to a request for qualifications, Clark said, because the company was so familiar with the facility and its components due to previous work done by the company for the water treatment plant, that they would have been selected anyway.
- Approved a $199,250 professional engineering services contract with Selberg Associates, of Lake Havasu City, for the new Bullhead City Animal Shelter building project at 2435 Miracle Mile.
Although a survey to determine what the animal shelter's services is ongoing, a representative from the firm did not believe the results would dramatically alter the price if changes to the building plan needed to be made.
According to Assistant to the City Manager Travis Pruitt, the city has received 495 completed surveys so far. The survey is open until June 23 and is available at //bullheadcity.com/ShelterSurvey.
- Approved a three-year contract with Water Rescue & Safety, LLC to provide lifeguard and water safety services during the summer season on the Colorado River.
The contracted price is $453,201.90 for 2023, $475,649.35 for 2024 and $467,273.05 for 2025. The project did not go out for bid, Cotter said, because there are no other companies in the nation who offer it.
- Approved a grant application to use $818,367 in Community Development Block Grant funds for improvements to the Food For Families Food Bank's parking lot and adding shade structures to the property.
- Adopted the annual statement of the estimated expenses of the Street Lighting Districts within the city for Fiscal Year 2024.
