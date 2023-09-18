ASU Solar Power

Daniel Baldonado, a contract worker for a steel fabrication company, Ironco Enterprises, installs a series of solar panels on the roof of Wells Fargo Arena on Arizona State University's Tempe campus. The installation is just one of dozens of solar panels that have been installed on roofs of ASU's parking structures and buildings.

 Brandon Quester/Cronkite News Service

WASHINGTON — Arizona added more than 2,300 clean-energy industry jobs last year, falling just shy of the state’s pre-pandemic employment levels but matching the nation for job growth in the sector, a new report said.

The annual Clean Jobs America report by Environmental Entrepreneurs — or E2 — said the bulk of the 61,583 clean-energy jobs in the state were in energy-efficiency fields, like efficient lighting, heating and insulation. But Arizona also had almost 12,000 jobs in renewable energy industries and more than 4,000 in clean vehicles.

