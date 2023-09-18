PHOENIX — If you enjoy wildlife and the outdoors, you won’t want to miss the new season of Arizona Wildlife Views on the Arizona Game and Fish Department’s YouTube channel and Arizona PBS Channel 8.
The Emmy Award-winning television program will open your eyes to the best of our state’s wildlife, wild places and outdoor adventure through spectacular video and compelling stories.
The 10-episode season will highlight a variety of wildlife conservation efforts in Arizona, including:
• Join AZGFD biologists and see the cross-fostering program for wolf pups, and how it’s helping endangered Mexican gray wolves.
• See how the department is partnering with other agencies around the nation to create new roadway construction designed to keep wildlife and drivers safe on roadways.
• Watch AZGFD biologists place GPS tracking systems on eagles to research and learn more about them.
• Join us as we explore a 675-mile loop trail for off-highway vehicle enthusiasts that runs through three Arizona counties.
• A look at dogs that use their noses to sniff out endangered species, and why they’re teaming up with Game and Fish.
• How AZGFD uses science and creativity to conserve and protect wildlife during times of severe and long-term drought.
To ensure not missing a single episode, viewers are encouraged to subscribe to the department’s YouTube channel at www.YouTube.com/azgfd. Viewers can even be notified when a new episode or video is available.
Arizona Wildlife Views is produced by AZGFD. The show also airs on several city cable and local channels across the state. Check local listings for show dates and times.
