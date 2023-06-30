"Asteroid City" is a colorful story-within-a-story, following a play being performed within the context of a television broadcast in the 1950s. From left are Jake Ryan as Woodrow, Jason Schwartzman as Woodrow's father Augie and Tom Hanks as grandfather Stanley.
The fine artsprovidean escape from reality. An evening at the theater oramovie night at home let us visit other places,peopleanddynamics we may otherwise neverencounter.Even if the production is imperfect,it’seasy to overlook if the viewer is willing to suspend their disbelief.
What happens when we have a story focusing on nothing but the medium’s imperfections?
"AsteroidCity" is set the 1950s in a quiet town on the California,Arizonaand Nevada border, following the lives of several families who find themselves trapped under quarantine after an aliencontactsEarth.
Except,it'snot:it'sa play in a New York City theater, with its actors,writerand director all rummaging behind the scenes to pull their production together.
Except, it'snot: it'sa fictional drama on a television broadcaster's soundstage meant to emulate the inner workings of the theatrical arts.
“I do always feel that a movie for me is not just one idea,”directorWes Anderson said. “It's sort of at least two sort of separate things that come together and start to become a movie.”
If there is a central idea to "Asteroid City,"it's aloving jab at the low-budget western and science fiction movies of the 1950s, while also examining the eastern theatrical culture exploding during the same period.
"What emotionally is underneath the Actors Studio? What is happening to them? When you set a movie at this time:what’sthe America thatwe’retrying to write about?” Anderson said.
The main character, bothinthe movie and in the play within the movie, is Jones Hall, playing war photographer Augie (Jason Schwartzman).
The play is parody of a specific type of two-actdramaswhich flourished in mid-centuryBroadway (and are often revived today by community theaters).
Augie is a recent widower, travelling to the out-of-the-way desert town for a Junior Stargazer convention with his son Woodrow (Jake Ryan) and three daughters. While in the titular Asteroid City, he forms a connection with famousactressMidge Campbell (Scarlett Johansson), while his son shows interest in Campbell's daughter Dinah (Grace Edwards).
Interwoven between the scenes of the plays are the behind-the-scenes, often with writer Conrad Earp (Edward Norton).
A whole host of famous actors appear in the film, ranging from supportingrolesto brief cameos.Tilda Swinton, Tom Hanks, WillemDafoeandAdrien Brody are only a handful ofrecognizablenames.
Since many performances are intentionally campy or apingThe Method,it’shard to evaluateany given actor’s role. Everyone is comedic in some way, ranging from physical comedy tooveracting to deadpansmarminess.
Schwartzman notably underacts; it can be hard to engage with the play’s narrative since it feels likehe’ssleepwalking through it. He also has no chemistry with Johansson whatsoever.
Even ifit’ssupposed to be satirical, it is nonetheless frustrating to watch good actors pretending to be bad actors.
Visually, the film is bright and colorful (mostly using pastels) during the “play” portions and black and white during the “broadcast” portions.
The aesthetic is intentional, as the more fake everything looks, the better.
It’s accurateto watching an amateur production, be it film or theater, although sometimes the movie leans too much into its Americana kitsch. But, there's fun in that, too.
For some viewers, the silted acting, odd color choices and bizarre structure may be a turn off. Others, particularly those of Anderson's previous film, "The French Dispatch" may enjoy themselves.
"Asteroid City" was released on June 16 and is currently available in cinemas.
Fred Mayson is a reporter for Mohave Valley Daily News. He can be reached at fmayson@nwppub.com or at 928-296-8507.
