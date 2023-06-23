BULLHEAD CITY — The River Cities Community Theater Players will be hosting auditions for the first adult show of the season, "Twelve Angry Jurors."
The play is based upon the film "Twelve Angry Men" (1957), a courtroom drama about a jury in the process of determining the verdict in a murder trial.
Eleven of the jurors agree to convict, but one stands alone to argue the defendant's case isn't as straightforward as it seems.
"As a group, we're really looking forward to this. I'm really pumped up on it, I think this is going to be a very, very good production," director Andy Hogan said.
The new title is a nod to the fact that women can serve on juries — which wasn't the case for every state prior to 1968 — so, men, women and even students who can pass for young adults are invited to audition.
Hogan said the production will be balancing between the script for "Twelve Angry Men" and "Twelve Angry Women" and choosing the best lines based on the cast.
There are 13 roles available in total: the jurors and a security guard.
The variety of roles allows for both experienced actors and newcomers to the stage to stretch their wings with the material.
"In terms of learning the basics and the fundamentals of being onstage, there's lot of opportunity there in this," Hogan said.
Auditions will be held at Optimum Community Center (formerly the Suddenlink Community Center), Room 103, at the following times:
1-4 p.m. Saturday, June 24
5:30-7 p.m. Monday, June 26
5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, June 29
The Optimum Community Center is at 2380 Optimum Way (formerly Suddenlink Way).
Auditions will consist of readings from the show in small groups. Individual auditions are not expected to take very long, Hogan said.
"I'm looking for whether they can, in that short period of time, do some interpretation of what they're reading, either by voice or hand motions or moving around a little," Hogan said. "The more responsive they are, the better."
Although RCCTP auditions are typically cold readings — meaning the actor reads the material for the first time at the audition — Hogan recommends interested talent familiarize themselves with the script beforehand.
"Because there are so many characters and each character has a different contribution, I want people to be able to tell me what character they're interested in," Hogan said.
Additional audition times can be arranged by contacting director Hogan at 928-716-2543.
The performance dates are Oct. 12-15. Thursday and Friday shows will be at 7 p.m. and weekend shows will be at 2 p.m.
