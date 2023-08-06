FORT MOHAVE — A local nonprofit with the mission of providing veterans and first responders with service dogs is looking for community support.
"We don't train in the heat but we're revving up in September and I want to get people motivated to do this because it's so rewarding — and because it's so important," said Sean Regan, Arizona Veteran K9 Services president.
The local nonprofit organization works to provide trained medical service dogs to military veterans and first responders at no cost to the recipients. Regan says the service dogs "provide support and companionship, in addition to trust and a bond."
"A lot of veterans no longer trust other individuals, but they will trust a dog," he said. "The love and respect between the two — you can't break that bond once it happens."
There are currently 12 veterans in the program, dealing with issues ranging from amputation to Post Traumatic Stress Injury, Regan said.
"When things are serious enough that an individual considers committing suicide over their problem, I think our program serves as an invaluable space where the veteran and canine can interact," he said. "That dog will literally save that veteran's life."
The program is 100% community funded.
"Our immediate goal for this year's program is to raise public awareness about Arizona Veterans K9 Services," said Chris Marshman, AZVK9 board member. "Our second priority is to raise awareness within the veteran community. Sean's organization is primarily funded through public donations and we hope by raising awareness we can increase donations."
The agency currently has a waiting list, Regan said.
"We have a lot of veterans in our county," Regan said. "We'll take or train a dog for a veteran in Mohave County — no member is turned away or denied service — but also service any adjacent state; California, Nevada, Utah and New Mexico. However, what we do isn't cheap; what we do is free to the veteran, so we have phenomenal costs involved."
The organization also offers a program for local businesses on how to avoid ADA violations regarding service animals.
"It also covers what the law allows if the service dog is misbehaving," Regan said. "Having staff take training, it offers the business a valid defense. I keep up with current legal issues regarding service dogs and we try to help business owners navigate that."
For more information or to make a donation, call 928-201-8270 or email info@azvetk9.com.
Regan most often rescues and trains Labrador retrievers, German shepherds, Belgian Malinois and labradoodles.
"I can train just about any dog that is willing to be a service dog," he said. "The drive has to be there, but no breed is off the table for us."
Veterans are paired with a dog and then they train together. The dog is trained to respond to the veteran's specific needs, Regan said.
The organization will showcase two of its dogs at their booth during Chaos on the Colorado River survivalist and preparedness expo, Friday through Sunday at Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse, 3663 Bullhead Parkway.
The organization is also actively recruiting volunteers.
"I need help," Regan said. "We need everything from clerical help to updating reports to assisting with training. "We're not looking for people to clean kennels, we don't have specific kennels."
From a military family — mostly U.S. Marines — Regan served as as a captain, an intelligence officer for four years active duty in the U.S. Army and in the Reserves for 16 years. He served in Kuwait, Desert Storm, Desert Shield and in Kosovo.
"War is complicated, war is very brutal," he said. "You see people just being killed in horrific ways and you're a part of it. Some will live on that adrenaline and others just withdraw."
The impetus for the organization came out of Regan's own service.
"It was the numbers," he said. "Twenty-two suicides a day wasn't the reality, it was closer to 30 to 40 a day. The way they keep records on that kind of thing excluded a lot of individuals that needed to be counted.
"Veterans already paid the price and we feel it's something that we should do to help alleviate their burdens because they are already going through enough."
