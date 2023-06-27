BULLHEAD CITY — The Bullhead City Fire District Governing Board is expected to approve the Bullhead City Fire Department's $26.8 million budget for Fiscal Year 2023-24 at today's regular meeting.
The budget has been the topic of several workshops and a previous special meeting. More than a dozen draft revisions have been presented, with some delaying capital expenditures and some removing items that had been planned for 2023-24 but already had been acquired or paid for by other sources.
The $26,865,342 budget retains the current $3.20 property tax rate on district residents, which is expected to generate a little more than $12 million in revenue. More than $14 million in revenue is anticipated to come from ambulance service fees ($4.5 million), grants ($7.9 million), contingency ($800,000 already in BCFD accounts) and other revenue of about $980,000.
Expenditures include $15 million in personal costs (salary and benefits), $2.28 million in departmental operations, $7.9 million in grant spending, $800,000 to financial reserves and $700,000 in funding to capital reserves.
The board meeting is set for 8:30 a.m. today in the Bullhead City Council chamber, 1255 Marina Blvd. in the Bullhead City Administration Complex, and is open to the public.
It will be the first official meeting for board members Ellen Brown and Tanya Lane, who were appointed at the May 30 meeting. The vacancies were created by the death of Norma Brummett earlier this year and John Pynakker's resignation upon his move from the area.
