BULLHEAD CITY — The Bullhead City Fire District Governing Board is expected to approve the Bullhead City Fire Department's $26.8 million budget for Fiscal Year 2023-24 at today's regular meeting.

The budget has been the topic of several workshops and a previous special meeting. More than a dozen draft revisions have been presented, with some delaying capital expenditures and some removing items that had been planned for 2023-24 but already had been acquired or paid for by other sources.

