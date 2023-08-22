BULLHEAD CITY — The Bullhead City Fire District governing board will consider devoting up to $5,000 for a study to examine the advantages and disadvantages of forming a joint powers authority with other willing area fire districts.
The topic is on the agenda for today's regular monthly fire board meeting, to be held at 8:30 a.m. in the Bullhead City Council chamber in the city administration complex at 1255 Marina Blvd. The meeting is open to the public.
Fire districts in the area have been considering a joint powers authority — consolidating some administrative functions and other interdepartmental agreements — as a cost-saving measure. The Bullhead City fire board will be asked to formally authorize a study to help determine if that would provide advantages to all JPA members. Several fire districts already have expressed interest in joining a JPA. A similar proposal two years ago failed to gain enough traction in the river communities to move toward becoming a reality.
Also on today's agenda is discussion of an open house for Fire Station 2, 1230 Highway 95. The station underwent an extensive demolition and reconstruction and remodel project. The board will be asked to approve a date for the open house, which will provide the community an opportunity to see the modernized station that originally was built in 1974.
The five-member fire board typically meets on the fourth Tuesday of each month. Members, while elected or appointed, serve in a volunteer capacity.
