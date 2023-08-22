BULLHEAD CITY — The Bullhead City Fire District governing board will consider devoting up to $5,000 for a study to examine the advantages and disadvantages of forming a joint powers authority with other willing area fire districts.

The topic is on the agenda for today's regular monthly fire board meeting, to be held at 8:30 a.m. in the Bullhead City Council chamber in the city administration complex at 1255 Marina Blvd. The meeting is open to the public.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.