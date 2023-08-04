BULLHEAD CITY — In compliance with "Megan's Law," Bullhead City Police Department issued a community notice of Level 2 sex offender in the city.
Jesse Michaud, 46, is living in the area of Kaibab Drive and Riverview Drive. Michaud is described as a 5'9", approximately 150-pound white male with brown hair and hazel eyes. In 1996, Michaud was convicted of sexual assault in Connecticut. In 1996 and 2012 he was also convicted of sex offender registry violations in Connecticut.
“Megan’s Law” requires law enforcement authorities to make information available to the public regarding registered sex offenders.
Under this Federal Law, BCPD and other law enforcement agencies are required to notify community members when a level 2 and level 3 sex offender moves into their neighborhood.
“Megan’s Law” was named after 7-year-old Megan Kanka who was brutally raped and murdered by a sex offender who lived in her neighborhood.
Kanka’s parents demanded legislative action and believed every parent should have the right to know if a sexual predator moves into their neighborhood.
A risk assessment determines what level sex offender they are based on a series of questions and point values.
There are four different levels of sex offenders: Level 0 is “registration-only” sex offenders. These are offenders who were convicted before June 30, 1996 (before “Megan’s Law”). Level 1 offenders are also not community notifiable by State Statute. Level 2 and level 3 sex offenders are community notifiable. Level 3 is the highest level and are sex offenders who are considered most likely to reoffend.
Sex offender notifications are not intended to increase fear, but are published under the belief that an informed community is a safer community.
