BULLHEAD CITY — In compliance with "Megan's Law," Bullhead City Police Department issued a community notice of Level 2 sex offender in the city.

Jesse Michaud, 46, is living in the area of Kaibab Drive and Riverview Drive. Michaud is described as a 5'9", approximately 150-pound white male with brown hair and hazel eyes. In 1996, Michaud was convicted of sexual assault in Connecticut. In 1996 and 2012 he was also convicted of sex offender registry violations in Connecticut.

