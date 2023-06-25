BULLHEAD CITY — The Bullhead City School District formalized a contract with a Phoenix-based construction management company to proceed with the District Employee Neighborhood Project that will build houses that will be rented to district employees.
The contract for $2.95 million between the district and GCON Inc. was approved by the BCSD governing board on Thursday. A contract-in-principal already existed but, because the work is being funded from an Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund grant money approved by Congress as part of a COVID-19 relief package, numbers had to be provided for the project to proceed on schedule in accordance to the grant schedule.
Those numbers include $245,873 for "preconstruction costs" that have included engineering, architecture, soil analysis and other preliminary work and more than $2.7 million for construction of infrastructure on the five-acre parcel near Western Arizona Regional Medical Center. The district bought the undeveloped land last year for $150,000, using unrestricted capital funds.
Once the infrastructure, including sewer and water lines, is complete, the district will use whatever remains in the fund to build housing units.
"In the next few weeks, we should have an idea how many houses we might actually get," Superintendent Carolyn Stewart said.
The district last year approved construction of the development as a tool to attract and retain district employees. The district has lost several teachers and other staff members because of a lack of affordable housing in the Bullhead City area.
Also Thursday, Michele Leyendecker was formally named coordinator of the new BCSD childcare center.
Leyendecker, former director of the Tiny T-birds Early Childhood Center operated by the Colorado River Union High School District at Mohave High School, had been identified early on as the district's choice to direct the fledgling childcare center that will launch next month, providing childcare for district employees. Employees will pay for the service — but less than the prevalent rate at other daycare providers in the area — and the services will be provided at the district's Coyote Canyon campus on Lakeside Drive.
Leyendecker already has been working on the project, first in an advisory capacity because of her experience with the Tiny T-birds program, than as an hourly employee prior to board approval Thursday of her annual $73,500 contract.
"We haven't got this lady under contract yet?" Board President Melinda Sobraske asked as the board considered the official contract approval.
Stewart said the board approved creation of the position more than a month ago; Leyendecker, who already had announced her plans to leave the CRUHSD Early Childhood Center in pursuit of a position with First Things First, a voter-initiated statewide early childhood agency. Instead, she accepted the coordinator position for elementary school district's childcare center.
Thus far, she has been working with BCSD staff acquiring equipment and furnishings for the childcare center.
"The warehouse right now is full of baby stuff," Stewart said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.