BULLHEAD CITY — The Bullhead City School District formalized a contract with a Phoenix-based construction management company to proceed with the District Employee Neighborhood Project that will build houses that will be rented to district employees.

The contract for $2.95 million between the district and GCON Inc. was approved by the BCSD governing board on Thursday. A contract-in-principal already existed but, because the work is being funded from an Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund grant money approved by Congress as part of a COVID-19 relief package, numbers had to be provided for the project to proceed on schedule in accordance to the grant schedule.

