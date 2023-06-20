BULLHEAD CITY — The Bullhead City School District Governing Board approved hiring six new employees for its fledgling district childcare center, a program that apparently has caught the attention of other public schools around the state.

At last week's regular meeting, the board voted 5-0 on job descriptions for two distinct jobs — childcare teacher-caregiver and assistant childcare teacher-caregiver — after authorizing the district to hire three of each.

