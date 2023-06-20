BULLHEAD CITY — The Bullhead City School District Governing Board approved hiring six new employees for its fledgling district childcare center, a program that apparently has caught the attention of other public schools around the state.
At last week's regular meeting, the board voted 5-0 on job descriptions for two distinct jobs — childcare teacher-caregiver and assistant childcare teacher-caregiver — after authorizing the district to hire three of each.
That was the minimum recommendation from Superintendent Carolyn Stewart, in consultation with incoming program director Michele Leyendecker, to staff three separate classrooms at Coyote Canyon. One classroom will be devoted to infants, one for toddlers 1 to 2 years old and a third for pre-kindergarten ages of 3 and 4.
The teacher-caregiver position would be the classroom lead with an associate's degree or higher in early childhood education or childhood development preferred. The assistant position would be equal to paraprofessional positions in other programs. Both would be hourly positions.
Those salaries initially would be paid from the district's maintenance and operations budget until the program's revenue stream begins.
The daycare program would be open only to children of district employees, who would pay $150 a week through a payroll deduction for five days of programming. The program will operate from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday.
Stewart said the recommended tuition for the program was "less than any childcare in town," and was a recommended starting point for a program that is seen as a recruitment and retention tool in a community with few available and affordable childcare options for working parents.
"I doubt that this will break even," Stewart said. "If it does, we will celebrate."
She said the program's purpose wasn't to make money but to "recruit and maintain faculty and employees, staff."
Leyendecker, previously director of the Tiny T-Birds Early Childhood Center operated by the Colorado River Union High School District, is expected to be formally introduced as the BCSD Childcare Center's director Thursday, pending board approval.
Board President Melinda Sobraske said the district's childcare plans were met with enthusiasm at the recent Arizona School Boards Association leadership summit in Flagstaff.
"This was one of the things we were talking about at the conference that nobody else seemed to have, at the elementary level anyway," Sobraske said.
"Were they envious?" Stewart asked.
"Oh, yeah," Sobraske responded immediately with Board Member Barb Zarzycki suggesting that other districts will be monitoring the program from afar to see if it is something they should pursue.
Stewart said it is hoped the childcare center would be operational "as early in July as possible."
Setup funding has come primarily from two grants, a child stabilization grant and a high-quality early learning grant, that have funded some remodeling of the classrooms, acquisition of equipment and construction of access points for drop-off and pickup at the school on Lakeside Drive.
During discussions, Sobraske suddenly noted the tuition amounts to $30 a day for childcare.
"I can't board my dogs for that," she said.
The tuition figure is less than what CRUHSD would charge to BCSD employees for their children in the upcoming school year. That program offers four days and not five. The CRUHSD board recently approved lowering the cost of the highly acclaimed Tiny T-Bird program for district employees from $110 to $60 per week but raised the cost to non-district employees to between $100 and $150.
BCSD and Mohave Valley Elementary School District employees previously paid a reduced rate of $95 to $125 per four-day week but the CRUHSD board voted to remove the special rate tier that had been offered to BCSD and MVESD employees for their children.
Stewart said the six positions approved might need to be increased in the future but provided a good starting point.
"At least six positions ... and determine if we need to add to that," she said.
