BULLHEAD CITY — The Bullhead City School District and the Mohave County Department of Public Health announced the schedule for tuberculosis disease testing on Friday, Aug. 11 at Diamondback Elementary School, 2550 Tesota Way. Testing is for students and employees who were potentially exposed from March through June of the 2022-23 school year.

The individual who tested positive has not been on or near any BCSD campus this school year, which began July 31, BCSD Public Information Officer Lance Ross said.

