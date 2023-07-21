BULLHEAD CITY — At a meeting that started 30 minutes later than expected — for good reason — the Bullhead City School District governing board spent most of its time behind closed doors with Superintendent Carolyn Stewart providing direction for two new goals.

"One of them is to revise the current (district) grading system to be more in line with state standards," Board President Melinda Sobraske said.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.