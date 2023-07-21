BULLHEAD CITY — At a meeting that started 30 minutes later than expected — for good reason — the Bullhead City School District governing board spent most of its time behind closed doors with Superintendent Carolyn Stewart providing direction for two new goals.
"One of them is to revise the current (district) grading system to be more in line with state standards," Board President Melinda Sobraske said.
That came after an hour-long discussion at last week's board meeting on the district's Arizona's Academic Standards Assessment testing scores that Sobraske said were concerning, particularly the scores of eighth-graders on the math component of the AZ Merit tests.
"I am truly, truly, truly embarrassed to send an eighth-grader to high school (without a high level of proficiency), so maybe those eighth-graders don't get to go to high school," Sobraske said at that meeting.
While the topic wasn't on the agenda for any action that night — nor was it on the action agenda for open-meeting action Tuesday — it was discussed during an hour-long executive session called to discuss Stewart's performance goals for the 2023-24 school year. The executive session already was scheduled in response to a recent workshop on the Arizona School Board Association's superintendent evaluation process and provided board members an opportunity to create two new goals, including one addressing test scores and the district grading system.
When the board reconvened, neither Stewart nor board members spoke specifically about the goal or how it will be implemented and measured, but did advise Stewart to bring recommendations back before the board at its Aug. 10 meeting.
Also at that meeting, Stewart is to turn an existing outline of strategic planning goals into a presentation that can be given to the board.
The meeting was scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. but at that moment, Stewart was less than a mile away from the district office, speaking before the Bullhead City Council on the district's zoning change request to proceed with its District Employee Neighborhood housing project.
The council, following the Planning and Zoning Commission's lead earlier in the month, provided unanimous approval that will allow the district to move forward on its plans to build up to 20 district-owned houses to be used as rental property specifically for district employees. Stewart and other district officials have said they believe the DEN project, designed to provide affordable housing options for new employees, will help attract and retain teachers and staff.
The BCSD board needed only about 10 minutes to address a few other items on its Tuesday night agenda:
• Approved 5-0 adoption of a new district policy for evaluation of support staff members.
• Approved 5-0 three regulations regarding the admission, attendance and transportation of homeless students in the district, in alignment with new state and federal policies.
• Approved 5-0 a $140 addendum per round trip for any district teachers who travel to Las Vegas and back to pick up arriving international teachers.
