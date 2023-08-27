Park benches

An anonymous donor paid for six functional, artistic benches to be placed at Bullhead Community Park. The benches are made out of recycled wind turbine blades.

 Courtesy Bullhead City

BULLHEAD CITY — An anonymous donor has played matchmaker, helping a relationship blossom between the City of Bullhead City and the manufacturer of functional and artistic products made from recycled wind turbine blades.

Bullhead City Community Park received a donation of six park benches — valued at more than $33,000 — from Canvus, Inc., which turns decommissioned windmill blades into benches, tables, planters and other indoor/outdoor furnishing. The donor was identified by the city only as someone "from the renewable energy industry" who was involved in an agreement with Canvus.

