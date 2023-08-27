BULLHEAD CITY — An anonymous donor has played matchmaker, helping a relationship blossom between the City of Bullhead City and the manufacturer of functional and artistic products made from recycled wind turbine blades.
Bullhead City Community Park received a donation of six park benches — valued at more than $33,000 — from Canvus, Inc., which turns decommissioned windmill blades into benches, tables, planters and other indoor/outdoor furnishing. The donor was identified by the city only as someone "from the renewable energy industry" who was involved in an agreement with Canvus.
"We came away inspired by your story and when our donor gave us discretion to choose the community to receive a donation, I wanted to make sure it was yours," said Eric Clay, director of business development for Canvus, Inc., in an email to city staff.
City staff originally reached out to Canvus in a series of conversations that began in March, according to City Manager Toby Cotter. The conversations involved the city's parks and Canvus' functional art pieces.
"They were looking for community spaces that would be a good fit for their pieces," Cotter said. "At the same time, we're looking for ways to affordably enhance our parks' beauty and function. We liked the look of their pieces and felt they were a good fit for our parks.
"Every improvement that we make to Community Park comes with great thought and care. We're so grateful to have these practical art pieces in our park."
Windmill turbines have been used for centuries to assist man in performing a variety of duties, from grinding grains and rocks to drilling and pumping water. They've been used to generate electricity since the 1930s, primarily in rural areas where distribution systems did not exist. Since the 1990s, wind farms deploying multiple turbines have become commonplace in the U.S. and other countries.
But the blades of the turbines have a finite shelf life, generally 10 to 20 years, and because of their composition of fiberglass, steel or other metals, resin and polymers, repurposing of the degraded blades is difficult.
"Before us, your choices were basically co-processing or landfill," said Parker Kowalski, marketing director of brand for Canvus. "Many people have tried to co-process wind turbines and given up."
Co-processing involves using the turbines as a source for fuel and material for cement.
"It beats up the equipment," Kowalski said. "It's really built to last."
Turbine blades typically are 100 feet long or longer and can weigh up to 15 tons.
"For years ... the wind industry has struggled with recycling retired blades due to their massive size and durable fiberglass material," Canvus said on its website, explaining the history and purpose of the business. "With years of experience in the manufacturing, wind and waste sectors, we viewed this challenge as an opportunity — the chance to reimagine unique and storied materials with new function and purpose.
"... we were able to create functional produces designed with community in mind."
The company, on its website, boasts that it "combines manufacturing excellence with artisan craftmanship to create durable products with world-class design — elevating recycled, upcycled and sustainable materials to new heights. What started out as an idea transformed ino something much greater. Our products provide a canvas for all of us to reimagine, inspire and share. We empower dreamers, designers and doers to rethink waste in new and innovate ways, fostering a community for sustainability in motion."
That drew the attention of city officials.
"I liked the story of Canvus," said Canden Stanley, marketplace general manager for the city. "Their benches breathe new life into something that would have ended up in a landfill."
She said it particularly fits "so well next to the Bullhead Belle that also could have ended up in a landfill" had it not been donated to the city by Laughlin River Tours owners Trevor and Brea Chiodini.
Exact locations for placement of the benches have not been announced and Mackenzie Covert, public information officer for the city, said the placement still is in progress.
"Right now, it looks like that will be in another week or so," Covert said Friday.
