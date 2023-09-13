featured BHC man arrested for aggravated assault, kidnapping By Fred Mayson The Daily News Fred Mayson Reporter Author twitter Author email Sep 13, 2023 Sep 13, 2023 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Christian Villa Hernandez Contributed Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BULLHEAD CITY — A Bullhead City man has been accused of the sexual assault and kidnapping of a local woman.Christian Villa Hernandez, 42, was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, kidnapping, accomplice to sexual assault and disorderly conduct with a weapon.The Bullhead City Police Department said that between 10 a.m. and noon on Sept. 3, Villa Hernandez allegedly began shooting inside a residence in the 1000 block of Holly Street.Police said he was looking for a woman with whom he had a debt, which he was apparently angry about.Villa Hernandez allegedly found her hiding in a closet and beat her, then took her to two other residences in Bullhead City where the beatings continued.The woman reportedly lost consciousness and was sexually assaulted during this incident.At noon Monday, Villa Hernandez was arrested at his residence in the 1400 block of Church Street and booked into the Mohave County jail in Kingman. Several evidentiary items were also seized.The case is under investigation and police said no further details will be released at this time. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Fred Mayson Reporter Author twitter Author email Follow Fred Mayson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top 3 Kelly co-sponsors bill to ban Congressional stock trading House fire sends one to hospital RVHS grad named UNR Student Success director Local Events Latest e-Edition Mohave Valley Daily News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Stocks Market Data by TradingView
