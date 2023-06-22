TREBOR pills.jpg

MAGNET seized approximately 3,000 counterfeit “M-30” blue pills containing Fentanyl, cash and a firearm Tuesday after executing a narcotic search warrant at Dominguez's apartment in the 1100 block of Ramar Road.

 Bullhead City Police Department
Trebor Dominguez mug

Dominguez

BULLHEAD CITY — A Bullhead City man was arrested on narcotics and weapons charges Tuesday night following a raid on a local residence.

Trebor Michael Dominguez, 26, was booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility in Kingman on one count of possession of narcotics for sale, one count of possession of a weapon by a prohibited person and one count of possession or use of a weapon during a drug offense. He was being held on $200,000 bond.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.