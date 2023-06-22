MAGNET seized approximately 3,000 counterfeit “M-30” blue pills containing Fentanyl, cash and a firearm Tuesday after executing a narcotic search warrant at Dominguez's apartment in the 1100 block of Ramar Road.
BULLHEAD CITY — A Bullhead City man was arrested on narcotics and weapons charges Tuesday night following a raid on a local residence.
Trebor Michael Dominguez, 26, was booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility in Kingman on one count of possession of narcotics for sale, one count of possession of a weapon by a prohibited person and one count of possession or use of a weapon during a drug offense. He was being held on $200,000 bond.
He also was booked on one count of nonpayment of fines from a previous offense, a felony conviction on a 2016 drug charge.
According to Emily Fromelt, public information officer for the Bullhead City Police Department, Dominguez was arrested at about 8 p.m. Tuesday at his apartment in the 1100 block of Ramar Road after BCPD detectives on the Mohave Area General Narcotic Enforcement Team served a search warrant. She said Dominguez had been the subject of an investigating into alleged sales of methamphetamine and pills containing fentanyl.
During the raid, authorities allegedly recovered 3,000 counterfeit M-30 pills, blue pills that resemble prescription oxycodone medication, that contained fentanyl. Police also seized a firearm during the search.
He was taken to the county jail, where he was booked late Tuesday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.