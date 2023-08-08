KINGMAN — The Arizona State Legislature held an 11th-hour special joint meeting in Kingman on Monday to discuss and hear local residents’ thoughts on the proposed Baaj Nwaavjo I’tah Kukveni Grand Canyon National Monument.

According to reports, President Joe Biden is expected to announce today his plans for the new monument that would permanently ban uranium mining in 1,562 square miles of land surrounding the Grand Canyon — including 445,000 acres in Mohave County.

