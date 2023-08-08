KINGMAN — The Arizona State Legislature held an 11th-hour special joint meeting in Kingman on Monday to discuss and hear local residents’ thoughts on the proposed Baaj Nwaavjo I’tah Kukveni Grand Canyon National Monument.
According to reports, President Joe Biden is expected to announce today his plans for the new monument that would permanently ban uranium mining in 1,562 square miles of land surrounding the Grand Canyon — including 445,000 acres in Mohave County.
Elected officials in Mohave County have been outspoken about feeling excluded from the federal public process. They cite the fact that in May, U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland met with Coconino County officials and various tribes who have been in support of the monument, and that the Bureau of Land Management and U.S. Forestry Service held a public meeting in late July in Flagstaff to discuss the issue. But they say nobody has reached out to collect feedback from Mohave County officials or citizens.
“Process matters, and this has been a rigged process,” said Mohave County Supervisor Travis Lingenfelter.
While those public meetings largely gathered positive feedback about the proposed monument, Monday’s meeting in Kingman took a decidedly different view of the issue — with much more opposition to the monument. More specifically, many of the legislators and speakers characterized the proposed monument as a “land grab.”
“The federal government already controls too much of our land,” Sen. Sonny Borrelli said in a statement prior to the meeting. “The President should not be allowed to take away our land and economic opportunities without the consent of the legislature.”
Monday’s meeting brought together the Arizona Senate Natural Resources, Energy and Water committee, the House NREW committee, and the House Agriculture and Rural Affairs committee to dive into the topic. There was also a lengthy public comment period that allowed local citizens a chance to comment prior to the monument’s declaration — without the need to travel to Flagstaff.
“I know this was short notice,” said Rep. Leo Biasiucci (R-Lake Havasu City). “We had 72 hours to get this together. But it is extremely important that we all get on the record to explain ourselves about what is going on in our backyard.
In all, a total of 16 state senators and representatives attended the special meeting — all of them Republicans.
The meeting wrapped up with unanimous votes by each of the committee supporting a resolution opposing the designation of Baaj Nwaavjo I’tah Kukveni Grand Canyon National Monument, or any other federal designation in the State of Arizona, without the consent of Congress, the Arizona State Legislature, and local residents who would be impacted by the federal designation.
The resolution also charges that President Biden’s plan to designate the monument would exceed his authority under the Antiquities Act of 1906, while violating the General Mining Act of 1972.
Following a statement from Lingenfelter opposing the monument, the Mohave County Supervisor took extensive questions from many of the state legislators who asked about the public process and Mohave County’s inclusion, how it would impact tax money for local schools, and going over the arguments Lingenfelter has heard for creating the monument. Congressman Paul Gosar’s representative, Penny Pew, also gave a statement strongly opposing the monument and promising Gosar will do everything he can to fight against it. Pew also answered lots of questions from legislators.
Other speakers during the public comment period — prior to press time — included Supervisor Hildy Angius, Supervisor Jean Bishop, Supervisor Buster Johnson, Colorado City Mayor Howard Green and Lake Havasu City Councilmember Nancy Campbell.
Nearly all of the speakers expressed opposition to the proposed monument. But Kingman resident Jack Earhart spoke out in favor of the monument.
“This issue of a land takeover is being blown out of perspective,” Earhart said. “The tribes originally owned this land. Really take the time to give some consideration to the fact that it was their land originally, and this was a coalition of tribes who came together to ask for this. It is not some big land takeover — it’s not a conspiracy theory. The seven primary tribes simply want a place that they consider to be sacred, protected. That is all.”
Multiple media outlets are reporting that Biden is expected to announce his plans for the creation of the Baaj Nwaavjo I’tah Kukveni Grand Canyon National Monument Tuesday during a planned visit to the Grand Canyon area.
Tribes in Arizona, including the Havasupai Tribe and the Colorado River Indian Tribes, have been pushing Biden to use his authority under the Antiquities Act to create the new monument in an attempt to safeguard the land surrounding the Grand Canyon — citing concerns that mining activities, and especially uranium mining, would contaminate local drinking water.
The land is currently under a 20-year moratorium on the filing of new mining claims, which began in 2012 under then-President Barack Obama. A US Geological Survey in 2021 found that most springs and wells in the northern part of the state, an area known for its high-grade uranium ore, meet federal drinking water standards despite decades of uranium mining in the area.
