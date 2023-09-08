BULLHEAD CITY — The striper run is bringing some quality fish to the Bullhead City area.
"Our striper bite is starting to produce some nice fish," said Rusty Braun, proprietor of Riviera Marina in Bullhead City.
How nice? That is kind of subjective, but in just about anybody's book, a 10-pound fish is a good catch. For the Jones brothers, Mitch and Mike, it was twice as nice.
"Mitch and Mike were able to bring in a couple of nice stripers," Braun said. "One weighed in at 9.48 pounds and was 30 1/2 inches while the bigger fish was 11.02 pounds and 32 1/4 inches. They were fishing from shore in the Rotary Park area using swim baits."
While Braun said reports from Lake Mohave to the north and Topock Marsh to the south were spotty, it was being made up for positive news from the river proper between Davis Dam and Needles.
"I have been hearing that the Community Park area has been doing OK, along with the Big Bend area," he said. "Now that our seasons are changing, lures are working along with anchovies as a great go-to bait."
He said most of the better reports have been from shore fishermen.
"The water levels are a bit low for safe boating," he said. "I even saw a patrol boat get stuck in the Big Bend area and had some shore folks walk out and help them get off the rocks. That being said, watch the water levels and check the Davis Dam water releases for a safe trip."
If you've had a successful outing and want to share the news, contact Braun at Riviera Marina, 520 Riviera Blvd. in Bullhead City, or call him at 928-763-8550.
"Hope this helps some for now and we look forward to seeing you in soon to share that catch and your story," Braun said. "Now, go catch a fish."
