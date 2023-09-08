Do you have a nickname that other bikers/riders call you? Grumpy
What kind of motorcycle do you ride? A 2014 Indian Chief
Do you have a name for your motorcycle? Unnamed
Are you affiliated with any motorcycle club? President of VFW MC Big River of Lake Havasu.
What special events does your MC put on or is a part of? We put on free meals at Posts, do gun raffles, poker runs and feed people at retirement homes.
How long have you been riding? 57 years
What do you love about riding? The fresh air, the sound of the bike and just the freedom!
Do you have a day job? If so, what do you do for a living? I am retired.
Is there something most people don’t know about you? I’m a softy!
Is there something that you would want non-riders to understand or know? Not all bikers are trouble! Most of us are family people!
What is your top safety concern? Cars not watching out for us.
Do you use a helmet? Why or why not? No helmet — too much of a distraction.
Do you have a favorite location to ride? Mountains and back roads because there is no traffic.
Do you have a “best” memory while riding? My wife and I rode 1,700 miles. The weather started nice and then got to 110 degrees and a desert rainstorm. Then up a mountain, we hit snow and back down to home and 105 degrees!
Thank you, Larry, for starting us off. Fifty-seven years of riding and giving back to the community is something we all want to do. I will be interviewing Larry at a future date to also publish an MC profile for VFW MC Big River.
Rich Macke is president and publisher of River City Newspapers. He can be reached at rmacke@havasunews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.